Rocketbook reusable sticky notes with digitiser app

If you would like a more environmentally friendly sticky note to help brainstorm and develop ideas. You may be interested in a new reusable sticky note designed by the team at Rocketbook. Not only are the sticky notes reusable but they can also be quickly digitised using the companion application. Allowing you to quickly import them into other applications on your smartphone, tablet or computer. They are supplied with their own storage case and can be wiped clean when needed. Early bird incentives are now available for the cutting-edge project from roughly $24 or £20 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Rocketbook Sticky Notes are virtually indestructible and can withstand the elements. Our patented wipe-to-erase pen and paper technology ensures that your Sticky Notes are built to last. Unlike single use alternatives that curl and rip easily, Rocketbook Sticky Notes look and function like new every time they’re refreshed. Just use any Pilot FriXion pen or marker, wipe it down with a moist towel, and reuse your Sticky Notes again and again and again…”

“Rocketbook Sticky Notes can be restuck on surfaces thousands and thousands of times. Using space aged microsuction technology, the adhesive clings to smooth, clean surfaces, including the ones below, without deteriorating over time. Better yet, they don’t leave behind icky residue when removed!”

If the Rocketbook crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2024. To learn more about the Rocketbook reusable sticky notes project view the promotional video below.

“If a Sticky Note starts to lose its adhesive strength, simply refresh it by rinsing the adhesive with water and letting it air dry. Good as new! You can’t have a Rocketbook product without talking about how the notes can be digitized, saved, and shared. The free Rocketbook App quickly captures and sends one or more Sticky Notes as high quality JPEGs or PDFs to your email and all your favorite cloud services including Google Drive, Dropbox, Microsoft OneDrive, and many more!”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and key features for the reusable sticky notes, jump over to the official Rocketbook crowd funding campaign page by proceeding to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals