GKD Plus retro handheld games console with joysticks from $139

The engineers and hardware designers at Game Kiddy have taken to Kickstarter once again to launch their latest creation in the form of the pocket size GKD Plus handheld games console. Designed for retro gaming the console comes complete with over 2500 retro games to enjoy and is equipped with dual joysticks and an IPS screen offering a resolution of 640 x 480 pixels. Equipped with Bluetooth and wireless connectivity the “ultimate retro games console” has a 3000 mAh rechargeable battery and is now available to back via Kickstarter with seven days remaining on its campaign.

“Hello again. We are Game Kiddy, a team that loves retro games and has a passion for creating the best retro gaming experience for everyone. To bring back childhood memories in their busy daily life for everyone we touch. If there is one game that can represent your childhood, what would it be? GKD Plus put all your memories into one device. From King of Fighters to Alloy Warhead, from Pac-Man to Mario! Play all your favorite retro games on GKD Plus at the touch of a button.”

GKD Plus retro handheld games console

With the assumption that the GKD Plus crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2023. To learn more about the GKD Plus handheld games console project play the promotional video below.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $139 or £115 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Game Kiddy is a professional team that loves retro games and is very passionate about retro game consoles. Game Kiddy Wants to create a better retro game experience for modern people. Make sure our customers can enjoy retro game playing and bring back childhood memories in their busy daily life. In 2021, GKD launched the first campaign on Kickstarter and receive support from 936 backers.”

“This is our first step towards international development. In 2022, we finally finished the global shipping of GKD pro and upgraded the GKD mini. It’s always hard to get started but we’re glad to say that we’ve made it! We’re glad to see that GKD Products are well-received by our global customers, in the future, we want to bring the quality product to you and increasingly improve customer service.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the handheld games console, jump over to the official GKD Plus crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





