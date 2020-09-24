uSVC simple open hardware retro games console



Soon to be available via the Crowd Supply website is the portable open hardware retro gaming console uSVC. The do-it-yourself games console provides an easy platform to create and play 8-bit retro style games. Supplied as a kit everything is required to assemble and no soldering is required. Graphics and video modes include :

– Standad resolution of 320×200 pixels at 57 Hz

– 400 lines supported with a pixel aspect ratio of 2:1

– Up to 256 on-screen colors

– 8×8 pixels tiled modes with 16 or 256 colors

– 2 bits per pixel (bpp) bitmapped mode supports up to 256 on-screen colors by changing the palette every 8 horizontal pixels

“The microSD card socket is the only surface-mount component on the whole board, and we’ve taken care of that one for you. In fact, all you really need is a soldering iron and some solder. You’ll have “basic, through-hole soldering skills” by the time you’re done.”

“We’ve produced three games for uSVC so far, and we might even consider allowing you to play them. We’re kidding, of course. Fair Play Race, Redballs, and Tetris are all open source. As are the demos we’ve created to show off the capabilities of our hardware. As is our game editor, which you can use to generate and export the graphics, sound, and music for your games.”

The uSVC open hardware retro gaming console will soon be available via Crowd Supply, in the meantime jump over to the official product page to learn more about what you can expect from the uSVC, which is part of the Microchip Get Launched design program.

Source : Crowd Supply

