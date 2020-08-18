Build your own ATBOY tiny retro games console

If you fancy building your very own tiny pocket sized retro games console, you may be interested in the ATBOY, using a custom-built PCB together with a selection of components listed below can build your very own.

“Attiny85 and Attiny13A is my Favorite microcontroller as they are cheap and can be used in a variety of projects which doesn’t require overkill hardware and connectivity options, for example- Oled Gameboy! In order to program the Attiny85 MCU, you gonna need an ISP programmer.”

Adding components to this PCB is pretty easy and straight forward, watch the video for a better tutorial of PCB assembly. After adding SMD Components, just go ahead and start adding the remaining leaded components, like switches, Oled, and other stuff. after assembling everything, we just need to add the battery to its assigned connector port and power whole thing up.”

Components you will need to create this build include :

– OLED 0.96inch x 1

– Attiny85 x1

– Programmer setup for Programming Attiny85 x 1

(you can use Arduino Uno as Programmer here- https://www.hackster.io/Oniichan_is_ded/learn-how… or make your own Custom programmer-https://www.hackster.io/Oniichan_is_ded/multiple-attiny85-13a-programmer-84adf8 )

– Switch x 3

– 10K Resistor SMD 0805 x 2

– 1K Resistor SMD 0603 x 2

– LED 0603 x 1

– M7 diode SMA x 1

– USB micro port x 1

– 7K Resistor SMD 0603 x 1

– Custom PCB (Gerber available for Manufacturing)

For full instructions on how to build your very own ATBOY minimal retro games console jump over to the Instructables project page by following the link below.

Source : Instructables : Adafruit

