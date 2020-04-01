Resident Evil: Resistance open beta gameplay demo now available until April 3rd

Resident Evil can once again enjoy the Resident Evil Resistance Open Beta gameplay demo which has been made available once again until April 3rd 2020. Providing an early taster of what you can expect from the game and its mechanics. If you have already downloaded the Resident Evil Resistance Open Betagame on your PC or PlayStation 4 you will need to install an update to be able to play once again.

“The Resident Evil Resistance Open Beta is now live again on PS4 and Steam! Please make sure you grab the latest update if you still have problems connecting to a match! Sorry again for the delay and huge thanks to the community for helping us test out our open beta build!”

Source : Engadget

