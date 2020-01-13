Resident Evil 3 remake will include more Carlos Oliveira

Gamers looking forward to the arrival of the third Resident Evil remake in the series will be interested to know that it is being rumoured that Carlos Oliveira is expected to have a much larger role in the new game than he did in the original Resident Evil 3 game. If you can’t quite remember the character check out the video below kindly created by YouTube user puppet23ca, providing a refresh on Carlos Oliveira.

Below is a video showing all the CutScenes surrounding meeting Carlos at the Diner in the video game Resident Evil 3 Nemesis this was captured from the PlayStation One version” Capcom has also explained that Nemesis is untethered in Resident Evil 3 remake unlike Mr. X in Resident Evil 2 who was confined to the corridors of the Raccoon City Police Department.

“Resident Evil 3: Nemesis is a survival horror game developed by Capcom and released for the PlayStation in 1999. It is the third installment in the Resident Evil series and takes place around the events of Resident Evil 2. The story follows Jill Valentine and her efforts to escape from a city infected with a biological weapon. Choices through the game affect the story and ending. The game uses the same engine as its predecessors and features 3D models over pre-rendered backgrounds with fixed camera angles.”

Source:Eurogamer

