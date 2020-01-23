Resident Evil 3 Collector’s Edition 2020 will be available in the UK

Resident Evil 3 will be released on April 3rd 2020 and will be available to play on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Resident Evil fans in the United Kingdom will be pleased to know that the Resident Evil 3 Collector’s Edition will be available to purchase in the UK. The Resident Evil 3 Collector’s Edition will now be available exclusively at Game in the UK And will be priced at £215 and includes a copy of Resident Evil 3 with lenticular packaging, a Jill Valentine statue, a two-disc soundtrack CD, artbook and reversible poster.

“The Resident Evil 3 Collector’s Edition is the ultimate way to complete the return to Raccoon City, with an assortment of paraphernalia packaged within an alternate S.T.A.R.S. version of the iconic item box.

Resident Evil 3 is set amidst the nightmarish outbreak of the T-virus, a biological weapon developed by the pharmaceutical company Umbrella Corporation. The game marks the debut of Nemesis – a towering humanoid bioweapon designed for both brutality and high-functioning intelligence – whose dogged hunt of S.T.A.R.S. member Jill Valentine made him an icon of the Resident Evil series.

Complementing the action-packed single player campaign is Resident Evil Resistance, an asymmetrical 4 vs. 1 multiplayer game originally unveiled as a working title at Tokyo Game Show earlier this year.”

Resident Evil 3 Collector’s Edition contents:

– Resident Evil 3 Standard Game

– Jill Valentine Figure – An 11-inch, finely-crafted figure of Jill Valentine, based on her latest in-game design from Resident Evil 3.

– “Project: N” & “Project: R” Art Book – A classified file containing photographs, reports, and documents of Raccoon City procured by Umbrella Corporation during their various experiments.

– Raccoon City Double-Sided Poster – One side depicts a Raccoon City map utilized by survivors during the horrible zombie outbreak as a means of avoiding imminent threats. The other side showcases a healthier side of Raccoon City before its outbreak with a collage of ads and placements citizens may have seen on a stroll across the city.

– Digital Double Album Soundtrack – A voucher code containing a double album soundtrack filled with haunting tracks from both Resident Evil 3 and the multiplayer game Resident Evil Resistance.

Source: Eurogamer

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals