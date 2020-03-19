Resident Evil 3 Raccoon City Demo and Resident Evil Resistance open beta now available

Gamers patiently waiting for the arrival of the Resident Evil 3: Raccoon City Demo and Resident Evil Resistance open beta weekly so it has finally arrived. Within the Raccoon City Demo players can experience a “taste of this stunning re-imagining of Resident Evil 3. Play a section of the opening of the game, specially tuned for this demo, and get a glimpse of the tragedy that befalls Raccoon City”.

The Resident Evil Resistance open beta as those interested in receiving an early taste of the game to engage in the new 1 vs 4 online multiplayer game set in the Resident Evil universe, where four Survivors face-off against a sinister Mastermind.

“As the Mastermind your aim is to prevent the Survivors from escaping by whatever means necessary. In turn, the Survivors must work together to fend off the Mastermind’s attacks and complete puzzle style objectives to escape the map before time runs out! “

Resident Evil Resistance open beta test operation times:

PDT: 3/27/2020 00:00 – 4/3/2020 00:00

UTC: 3/27/2020 07:00 – 4/3/2020 07:00

HKT: 3/27/2020 15:00 – 4/3/2020 15:00

JST: 3/27/2020 16:00 – 4/3/2020 16:00

Source : Major Nelson

