Reset Canon printer cartridges to use every drop of ink

Those of you using Canon printers might be interested in a useful hack that allows you to reset your print cartridges, enabling you to use every drop of ink. Printer cartridges are expensive to renew and yet companies such as Canon seem to request you buy cartridges even when there is still ink left in your currently installed cartridges.

If you would like to circumvent this procedure and use every drop you have paid for, you’ll be pleased to know that this Arduino hack created by Yancey Wang allows you to reset these cartridges before you purchase new ones. The hack has been published to GitHub and uses an Arduino board to reset the chips inside your Canon printer’s MC-G02 Maintenance Cartridge. Bringing the cartridge back to a new status allowing you to use every drop of ink left.

Reset Canon printer cartridges

“You can detach the MC-G02 cartridge printer pretty easily, and you can clean it by yourself and remove the accumulated ink inside. Canon doesn’t use a sensor to detect how much ink is indeed inside the cartridge; instead there is a chip on the cartridge, which behaves as a “counter”, and gets increased each time the cartridge is used. Even if you have cleaned wasted ink inside the cartridge, the counter inside the chip won’t decrease, and the printer will still refuse to print.

Maintenance Cartridge is a cartridge inside some printers, not limited to Canon, it’s the place where the “wasted inks” are stored. This cartridge will eventually become full, and your printer will reuse to print and more. Then normally you have to buy a new one from Canon.”

Source : AB : GitHub

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals