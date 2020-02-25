Report suggests next-gen Subaru WRX STI could have 400hp

A new report is making the rounds that talks about the next-generation Subaru WRX STI. According to the story, the US version of the vehicle could have a re-tuned 2.4-liter turbocharged boxer engine that makes 400 horsepower. If the report is correct, that would make the next generation STI the most powerful Subaru ever offered in America for the road.

According to the report, the engine used in the WRX would be an upgraded version of the engine found in the Subaru Ascent crossover rather than the 2.0-liter unit used in the current WRX or the 2.5-liter unit found in the current STI. The source of the report is said to be close to Subaru’s plans but remains unnamed.

According to that source, Subaru is working on beefing up the FA24 turbo boxer engine to produce 400 horsepower and 361 pound-feet of torque. That is a significant gain from the 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque the Ascent offers. We hope this new rumor is true.

