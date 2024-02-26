How to replace Steam Deck LCD Thumbsticks and correct drift easily

If your Steam Deck, handheld games console has been experiencing a little drift. You will be pleased to know might know the annoyance of a thumbstick that’s not working right can be easily corrected next to the help of iFixit. Joystick drift can throw off your game and make your device feel less responsive. But there’s good news: you can fix this problem yourself. The guide kindly created by the team over at iFixit will walk you through the steps to replace and calibrate the Steam Deck thumbsticks. Providing you with clear instructions, enabling you to tackle the task with ease and get back to gaming with precision.

Before you dive in, make sure you have the right tools on hand. You’ll need a couple of Phillips screwdrivers (sizes #1 and #0), some iFixit opening picks, tweezers, a spudger, and a FixMat to keep your parts organized. Safety is key, so power down your Steam Deck to below 25% battery life and switch it to battery storage mode. And don’t forget to remove your microSD card to protect your data.

The first thing you need to do is figure out which replacement thumbstick you need. Check the Steam Deck Controller ID in the system settings to see if you require a Type A or Type B thumbstick. Once you’ve got the right part, you’re ready to start the replacement process.

How to replace Steam Deck LCD Thumbsticks

Begin by taking off the Steam Deck’s back cover. This will give you access to the inside of the device. Next, remove the motherboard cover and disconnect the battery cable. This will reveal the thumbsticks. Be careful as you work on this part; you don’t want to accidentally damage other components inside your Steam Deck.

Now, it’s time to put in the new thumbsticks. Once they’re in place, you’ll need to put everything back together. Reconnect the battery cable, put the motherboard shield back on, and reattach the back cover. Make sure all the parts fit together well and are secure. The final step is to make sure the new thumbsticks work correctly. To do this, you’ll need to calibrate them. Turn on your Steam Deck and use the “thumbstick_cal” command in the Konsole app. This will help you adjust the thumbsticks so they respond accurately to your movements. By following these steps, you can replace your Steam Deck thumbsticks and get back to enjoying your games. This guide is designed to help you keep your device in top shape and ensure that you have the best gaming experience possible.

Why do thumbsticks suffer from drift?

Joystick thumbstick drift, a common issue with game controllers, occurs when the thumbstick registers input or movement without being manually moved by the user. This malfunction can significantly affect gameplay, leading to unintended actions or movements in games. The underlying causes of thumbstick drift are multifaceted, involving both physical wear and tear and design flaws.

Physical Wear and Tear: The thumbsticks on a joystick are subject to frequent and repetitive movements during gameplay. This constant use can lead to the degradation of the internal components. Specifically, the potentiometers (variable resistors) that translate the physical position of the thumbstick into electronic signals can wear down. As the potentiometers degrade, their ability to accurately measure the position of the thumbstick diminishes, resulting in drift.

Dust and Debris Accumulation: Over time, dust, debris, and other contaminants can accumulate inside the controller, particularly around the thumbstick mechanisms. These foreign particles can interfere with the contacts within the potentiometers, causing incorrect readings of the thumbstick's position.

Design Flaws: In some cases, the design of the joystick itself can contribute to drift. For example, if the materials used for the potentiometers are not durable enough to withstand prolonged use, or if the design does not adequately protect against the ingress of dust and debris, drift can occur more readily.

Manufacturing Variabilities: Variations in manufacturing processes can also lead to drift. Even slight deviations in the alignment or assembly of the thumbstick mechanism can result in premature wear or susceptibility to drift.

Preventing or mitigating drift involves several strategies, including choosing controllers known for their durability, regular maintenance to clean out dust and debris, and, in some cases, replacing worn or defective components. Manufacturers continuously research and implement design improvements to address the issue of thumbstick drift, aiming to enhance the longevity and reliability of their controllers.

More in-depth guides are available over on the iFixit website, as well as the ability to purchase all the components and parts you need to complete the repairs whether it is the Left Thumbstick or Right Thumbstick of your Steam Deck that needs replacing.



