Renfield stars Nicolas Cage as Dracula

Universal Pictures has released a final trailer for the upcoming new Renfield Dracula film starring Nicolas Cage as Dracula. Renfield is directed by Emmy winner Chris McKay responsible for other films such as The Tomorrow War, The LEGO Batman Movie from a screen story by The Walking Dead and Invincible creator Robert Kirkman and a screenplay by Ryan Ridley.

“Count Dracula’s lackey Renfield finds a new lease on life in modern day New Orleans when he falls in love with Rebecca Quincy, a feisty but perennially aggressive traffic cop.“

Renfield Dracula film

“In this modern monster tale of Dracula’s loyal servant, Emmy nominee Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road, X-Men franchise) stars as Renfield, the tortured aide to history’s most narcissistic boss, Dracula (Oscar® winner Nicolas Cage). Renfield is forced to procure his master’s prey and do his every bidding, no matter how debased. But now, after centuries of servitude, Renfield is ready to see if there’s a life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness. If only he can figure out how to end his codependency. “

“The Renfield Dracula film is a Skybound/Giant Wildcat production, produced by Chris McKay, Samantha Nisenboim (co-producer, The Tomorrow War), Bryan Furst (Daybreakers), Sean Furst (Daybreakers), Robert Kirkman and David Alpert p.g.a. (The Walking Dead). The executive producer is Todd Lewis (unit production manager, Jason Bourne).”

Source : Universal Pictures





