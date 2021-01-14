Renault Mobilize EZ-1 Prototype unveiled

Renault has announced a new car brand called Mobilize and it includes a new prototype vehicle called the Renault Mobilize EZ-1.

The Renault Mobilize EZ-1 can be seen in the picture above, the car is designed to be used as a shared urban vehicle.

EZ-1 Prototype is an emblematic vehicle of the Mobilize brand. It embodies the brand’s design vision: service at the heart of vehicle design. Mobilize EZ-1 Prototype is a new urban mobility solution that is designed for shared use. As such, it will be commercialized in an innovative way: users will only pay for what they use, in terms of drive-time or mileage. The vehicle is connected: it comes with keyless access and interacts with users via their smartphone.

Mobilize EZ-1 Prototype is a compact and agile electric vehicle for 2 people. Its architectural model means the vehicle is only 2.3 metres long and has a minimal footprint. Top-to-bottom glass doors give EZ-1 Prototype users an unhindered view on the surrounding urban landscape. Agile, dynamic and inclusive, it blends into the urban world.

