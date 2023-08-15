Geeky Gadgets

Renault Arkana E-Tech full hybrid starts at 26,995 on the road

Renault Arkana E-Tech

Renault has announced that its new Arkana E-Tech full hybrid is now available to order in the UK and pricing for the car starts at £26,995 on the road and there are a number of models in the range.

The first model is the Evolution which starts at £26,995, there is also the Techno model which starts at £28,995 on the road, the top model in the range is called the Spirit Alpine and it starts at £31,295 on the road.

The new Renault Arkana E-Tech full hybrid, with its impressive blend of flair, sophistication and efficiency is available to order now priced from £26,995 OTR.

Combining the original Arkana’s distinguished looks with Renault’s bold new ‘Nouvelle Vague’ visual identity, the latest generation model also marks the introduction of a range-topping Esprit Alpine version. Alongside the Evolution and Techno trims, the Esprit Alpine model benefits from an enhanced standard specification while borrowing a touch of sporting style from the iconic Alpine brand.

Renault Arkana E-Tech

Designed as a hybrid from the ground up, the distinctive Arkana perfectly illustrates the success of the ‘Renaulution’ strategy as it plays a pivotal role in the brand’s plan to reconquer the C-segment alongside the all new Megane E-Tech 100% electric and the all new Austral E-Tech full hybrid.

You can find out more information about the new Renault Arkana E-Tech full hybrid and the various models available over at Renault at the link below, all of the new models are now available to order.

