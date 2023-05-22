Renault 5 Roland Garros unveiled

Renault of showing off the design and some of the features of the new Renault 5 with the Renault 5 Roland Garros, when the car launches it will na an all-electric Renault 5 and we are looking forward to finding out more details about the car.

The new prototype will be available for people to see at the French Open which takes place between the 22nd of May and the 11 of June 2023, you can see more details about the prototype below.

Renault will run a stand at the Roland-Garros complex throughout the tournament where spectators will be able to discover two show cars, the Roland-Garros Renault 5 Prototype and the 4EVER Trophy, as well as the All-new Espace E-Tech full hybrid.

The Roland-Garros Renault 5 Prototype: This show car, a forerunner for a Roland-Garros edition of the future electric R5, will be presented to the public for the first time ever during the tournament in Paris.

4EVER Trophy kitted out in the colours of the 1962 4L: The 4EVER Trophy has been given a new look in the famous Île-de-France Blue paint, which first appeared on the Renault 4 in 1962. The 4EVER Trophy will be revealed in its new finish to the general public for the first time at the French Open. Its sophisticated and high tech design also features neon yellow accents on the luggage rack straps, bumpers, shock absorbers and wheel insignia.

You can find out more information about the Renault 5 Roland Garros over at Renault at the link below, we are looking forward to seeign exactly what the final car looks like when it launches.

Source Renault



