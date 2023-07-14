Reminder: SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wireless Destiny 2 Lightfall Edition Honeycomb RGB Gaming Mouse (Refurbished)

Introducing the exclusive offer of the week at Geeky Gadgets Deals store: the SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wireless Destiny 2 Lightfall Edition Honeycomb RGB Gaming Mouse (Refurbished)! This limited edition mouse features a captivating Destiny 2 design, perfect for gamers and collectors.

With precision craftsmanship, this ultra-lightweight mouse weighs just 74g, ensuring lightning-fast movements and exceptional precision across various game genres. Its ergonomic design includes 9 programmable buttons, including 5 quick-action side buttons and an up/down flick switch for effortless commands. It’s also protected against water splashes and dust, boasting an impressive IP54 rating.

Equipped with the TrueMove Air precision optical gaming sensor and Golden Micro IP54 Switches, the SteelSeries Aerox 5 offers unparalleled accuracy and a seamless gaming experience. The PrismSync lighting system illuminates in 16.8 million colors across 10 zones, enhancing your gaming setup.

As a bonus, purchasing this mouse grants you exclusive in-game cosmetic items for Destiny 2: Lightfall, including the Viral Celebration, emote and Luminescent Precision emblem.

Visit the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for more details and to seize this incredible offer. Don’t miss out on the limited-time opportunity to own the refurbished SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wireless Destiny 2 Lightfall Edition Honeycomb RGB Gaming Mouse. Click the link below to embark on an unforgettable gaming journey with this extraordinary mouse.

Check out this awesome deal>



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals