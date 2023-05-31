Reminder: Soundbrenner Pulse Vibrating Metronome for Musicians, save 15%

Just a quick reminder about our awesome deal for our readers on the Soundbrenner Pulse Vibrating Metronome for Musicians in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, you can save 15% off the normal price.

The Soundbrenner Pulse Vibrating Metronome for Musicians is available in our Deals store for $99.99 and it normally retails for $119, it comes with a range of great features.

There’s a wearable for every musician. Soundbrenner helps you bring out the best musician in you with better practice experience. By bringing modern technology and design to instrumentalists, they developed wearable metronome watches. Sit down and start practicing. No more setup hassle. Your tools at the convenience of your wrist. Get rid of the annoying click and feel the beat with powerful, distinct vibrations. Practice is everything. With great tools you actually want to use, you’re going to practice more.

Soundbrenner: Pulse

Vibrating metronome. Experience vibrations 7x stronger than the average smartphone

Experience vibrations 7x stronger than the average smartphone SIlent. No more annoying audio clicks; free your ears for the music

No more annoying audio clicks; free your ears for the music Metronome app. Load your setlists, change songs & connect with your band

Load your setlists, change songs & connect with your band Wear it anywhere. Wear it on your chest, thigh, or wherever your prefer

Wear it on your chest, thigh, or wherever your prefer Multiplayer sync. Connect 5+ devices & play tighter together than ever before

Connect 5+ devices & play tighter together than ever before Tap tempo. Simply tap your fingers & the tempo will follow your taps

Simply tap your fingers & the tempo will follow your taps Control wheels. Easily adjust the tempo by turning the outer wheel

You can find out more information on this awesome deal on the Soundbrenner Pulse Vibrating Metronome for Musicians over at the Geeky Gadgets Deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals