Redmi Note 9 Pro Max goes on sale in India tomorrow

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max was announced back in March, although the launch of the handset was delayed in India because of COVID-19, the device will go on sale in the country tomorrow.

The handset will be available in India for INR 16,499 which is about $220 at the current exchange rate, there will be a number of models in the range.

The Note 9 Pro Mac comes with a Snapdragon 720G mobile processor and a choice of either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, it also comes with a 6.67 inch display.

The handset omes with a 32 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back there is a quad camera setup. The four rear cameras will include a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel camera, a 5 megapixel camera and a 2 megapixel camera. The handset will also come with a 5020 mAh battery.

Source GSM Arena

