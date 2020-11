Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G specifications revealed

Redmi is getting ready to add a new smartphone their Note 9 series, the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G and now we have more details about the handset.

The device will come with a 6.68 inch LCD display that will have a 120Hz refresh rate, the display will feature a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G mobile processor and it will also come with a choice of 6GB, 8GB or 12GB of RAM.

There will apparently be three storage options, 64GB, 128GB and 256GB and it will come with a range of high end cameras.

On the front of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5Gthere will be a 16 megapixel camera for video calls and Selfies. On the rear of the device there will be a quad camera setup. This will include a 108 megapixel wide camera, 8 megapixel ultra wide camera, a 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth camera.

The new Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G smartphone will be made official on the 26th of November, we will have more details about the handset then.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more