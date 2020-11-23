Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G specifications revealed

Redmi is getting ready to add a new smartphone their Note 9 series, the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G and now we have more details about the handset.

The device will come with a 6.68 inch LCD display that will have a 120Hz refresh rate, the display will feature a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G mobile processor and it will also come with a choice of 6GB, 8GB or 12GB of RAM.

There will apparently be three storage options, 64GB, 128GB and 256GB and it will come with a range of high end cameras.

On the front of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5Gthere will be a 16 megapixel camera for video calls and Selfies. On the rear of the device there will be a quad camera setup. This will include a 108 megapixel wide camera, 8 megapixel ultra wide camera, a 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth camera.

The new Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G smartphone will be made official on the 26th of November, we will have more details about the handset then.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals