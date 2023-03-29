Redmi Note 12 Turbo smartphone launched

Redmi has launched a new Android smartphone, the Redmi Note 12 Turbo and the handset will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 mobile processor and a range of RAM and storage options.

These will include 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, and the top model will have 1TB of storage and 16GB of RAM.

The handset will feature a 6.67-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, the device will come with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate, plus HDR 10+.

The new Redmi Note 12 Turbo comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it will feature 67W wired charging, the handset will come with a range of cameras with three on the back and a single camera on the front.

On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and taking selfies, on the back of the device there is a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The handset will come in a range of colors which will include Blue, black, white, and a Harry Potter Edition, pricing will start at ~CNY 1,999 which is about $290.

Source GSM Arena





