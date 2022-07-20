Redmi K50i 5G Android smartphone unveiled

Redmi has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Redmi K50i 5G, and the handset is equipped with a 6.6-inch LCD display.

The display on the handset comes with a Full HD resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels and it features a 144Hz refresh rate and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The new Redmi K50i 5G smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 mobile processor and it comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of included storage, there is no microSD card slot.

The handset comes with a range of cameras, there are three cameras on the back and a single camera on the front.

On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls, on the back, there is a 64-megapixel wide-angle main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The device also comes with a 5080 mAh battery that cokes with 67W fast charging, this can charge the handset from 0 to 50% in just 15 minutes and 0 to 100 percent in 46 minutes.

The new Redmi K50i 5G is available in a choice of three colors, blue, silver and black and pricing for the handset starts at INR 35,999 which is about $325 at the current exchange rate.

