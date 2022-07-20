Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Redmi K50i 5G Android smartphone unveiled

By

Redmi K50i 5G

Redmi has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Redmi K50i 5G, and the handset is equipped with a 6.6-inch LCD display.

The display on the handset comes with a Full HD resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels and it features a 144Hz refresh rate and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The new Redmi K50i 5G smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 mobile processor and it comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of included storage, there is no microSD card slot.

The handset comes with a range of cameras, there are three cameras on the back and a single camera on the front.

On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls, on the back, there is a 64-megapixel wide-angle main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The device also comes with a 5080 mAh battery that cokes with 67W fast charging, this can charge the handset from 0 to 50% in just 15 minutes and 0 to 100 percent in 46 minutes.

The new Redmi K50i 5G is available in a choice of three colors, blue, silver and black and pricing for the handset starts at INR 35,999 which is about $325 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Geeky Gadgets