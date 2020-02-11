Redmi 8A Dual smartphone gets official

Redmi has announced the launch of a new smartphone, the Redmi 8A Dual and the handset comes with a 6.22 inch display.

The display on the device comes with aHD+ resolution and it features Gorilla Glass 5, the handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 mobile processor.

The Redmi 8A dual comes with a choice of 2GB or 3GB of RAM and it also comes with 32GB of included storage. If you need some more storage there is a microSD card slot which supports up to s 512GB card.

The handset features a 5000 mAh battery an it supports fast charging, it comes with an 8 megapixel front camera for Selfies and a 13 megapixel rear camera plus a 2 megapixel rear camera.

The Redmi 8A Dual will retail for INR 6,499 which is about $90 and it will come in a choice of white, blue and grey colors.

Source GSM Arena

