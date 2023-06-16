Redmi 12 samrtphone gets official

Xiaomi unveils its latest Android smartphone, the Redmi 12. The new handset boasts a large 6.79-inch LCD display with an FHD+ resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels. Standout features include a 90HZ refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gaming.

Powering the Redmi 12 is a MediaTek Helio G88 mobile processor. Users can choose from either 4GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of included storage, making it a versatile choice for various user needs.

For those needing extra storage, the handset also features a microSD card slot for expansion. The Xiaomi Redmi 12 comes equipped with a range of high-quality cameras, including three rear cameras and a single front-facing camera.

For selfies and video calls, an 8-megapixel camera is situated at the front. On the rear, there’s a 50-megapixel main camera with a wide-angle lens, complemented by an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera, making it a dream for photography enthusiasts.

The Redmi 12 is powered by a 5000 mAh battery and supports fast charging, ensuring minimal downtime. The new smartphone will be available in three distinct colors: Polar Silver, Sky Blue, and Midnight Black. With pricing starting at around €199, the Xiaomi Redmi 12 is set to make its debut in Europe.

Source GSM Arena



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals