Redmagic 9 Pro smartphone durability tested (Video)

The new Redmagic 9 Pro smartphone launched recently, the handset comes with some impressive specifications and now we get to find out how durable the device is in a new video from JerryRigEverything.

The video below puts the Redmagic 9 Pro through a range of durability tests, including a scratch test and burn test for the display and also a bend test, let’s find out how the device performs.

As we can see from the video the display on the handset got scratched at levels 6 and 7 which is in line with the majority of the handsets that are available today, the handset also did ok in the burn test with no permanent damage. It also managed to pass the bend test, so overall the RedMagic 9 Pro managed to pass the durability tests.

As a reminder the handset comes with a 6.8 inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution of 2480 x 1116 pixels, it features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of RAM and storage options, these include 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The triple camera setup includes a 50 MP main and ultra-wide camera, alongside a 2 MP macro lens., on the front there is a 16 megapixel under-display camera, the handset launched globally this month.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEveryrthing



