Redesigned 2021 VW Atlas debuts in Chicago

VW has premiered the 2021 Atlas in Chicago and the new version has been facelifted for more style. VW also fitted the Atlas with new driver assistance tech and has announced that both the V6 and four-cylinder engines can be had with 4Motion all-wheel-drive. VW offers standard LED lighting on the refreshed model along with new sculpted bumpers and a new grille.

The R-line has specially designed bumpers, side skirts, and available 20 or 21-inch wheels depending on trim. Inside the vehicle has a new steering wheel, available contrast-stitching on the leather seats and door trim, and an eight-inch Composition Media infotainment system on all models but the base S trim.

Buyers can also opt for the optional VW Digital Cockpit, Fender Premium Audio system, ambient lighting, three-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, wireless charging, and remote start. The available driver-assist technologies include Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Monitoring (Front Assist), Blind Spot Monitor, and Rear Traffic Alert are standard on all models. Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Stop and Go, Lane Keeping System (Lane Assist), Park Distance Control (PDC), Park Steering Assistant (Park Assist), and Overhead View Camera (Area View). Pricing will be announced closer to launch this spring.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals