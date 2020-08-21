Geeky Gadgets

Red Magic 5S smartphone gets unboxed (Video)

Red Magic 5S

The Nubia Red Magic 5S smartphone launched last month, the handset comes with some impressive specs and now we get to have a look at the device in a new video from Unbox Therapy.

The handset comes with a 6.65 inch AMOLED display that features a 144Hz refresh rate and a FHD+ resolution, lets find out what the device is like.

Other specifications on the handset include a Snapdragon 865 processor and 8GB, 12GB or 16GB of RAM, there are also two storage options 128GB and 256GB.

The device also comes with an 8 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies, on the back of the device, 64 megapixel camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera. It also features a 4500 mAh battery and it features 55W fast charging

