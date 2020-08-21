Red Magic 5S smartphone gets unboxed (Video)

The Nubia Red Magic 5S smartphone launched last month, the handset comes with some impressive specs and now we get to have a look at the device in a new video from Unbox Therapy.

The handset comes with a 6.65 inch AMOLED display that features a 144Hz refresh rate and a FHD+ resolution, lets find out what the device is like.

Other specifications on the handset include a Snapdragon 865 processor and 8GB, 12GB or 16GB of RAM, there are also two storage options 128GB and 256GB.

The device also comes with an 8 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies, on the back of the device, 64 megapixel camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera. It also features a 4500 mAh battery and it features 55W fast charging

Source & Image Credit: Unbox Therapy

