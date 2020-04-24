Red Dead Redemption 2 arrives on Xbox Game Pass next month

Megan Spurr, Community Manager at Xbox Game Pass as announced this week that the open world Red Dead Redemption 2 Dame will be heading to Xbox Game Pass next month and will be available to play from May 7th 2020 onwards. To make way for the arrival of the new Rockstar game Grand Theft Auto V will be leaving Xbox Game Pass for console.

Xbox Game Pass provides access to over “100 high-quality console and PC games”for a monthly subscription of $15 per month with trials available from just $1. “Winner of over 175 Game of the Year Awards and recipient of over 250 perfect scores, Red Dead Redemption 2 is an epic tale of honor and loyalty at the dawn of the modern age.”

“America, 1899. Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are outlaws on the run. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal, and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him.

Now featuring additional Story Mode content and a fully-featured Photo Mode, Red Dead Redemption 2 also includes free access to the shared living world of Red Dead Online, where players take on an array of roles to carve their own unique path on the frontier as they track wanted criminals as a Bounty Hunter, create a business as a Trader, unearth exotic treasures as a Collector or run an underground distillery as a Moonshiner and much more.”

Source : Microsoft

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals