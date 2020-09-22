Rebel Galaxy Outlaw launches on PS4, Xbox One and Switch

Indie developer and publisher Double Damage Games has today launched their space western-styled space trading and combat simulation single-player video game on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo switch. Rebel Galaxy Outlaw previously launched on Windows PC systems back in August 2019 via the Epic Games Store and is today available via Steam.

“Out of cash, out of luck, out on the fringe. Juno Markev has a killer to tail, a debt to pay, and more trouble headed her way. Rebel Galaxy Outlaw takes place in a greasy, blue-collar world of outlaws, truckers, cops and thieves. Strap into a variety of spacecraft, settle a score in a filthy space-bar over a game of 8-ball, rock out to over 24 hours of music, and engage in white-knuckle dogfights. In the Dodge Sector it’s hard to get by – and even harder to get even.”

“Engage in white-knuckle combat, and use the included Autopursuit function to effortlessly fly like an ace, instead of space-jousting for hours. Save up your credits, buy a new ship, kit it out, and then paint it in a fully-fledged 3d-painting application. Make a fortune exploiting lucrative trade routes. Join guilds, help or hunt those in distress, buy and outfit your own space station. Grab a tip in a local bar and hunt hidden treasure. In your down-time, shoot some 8-ball, play some dice-poker, or aim for the high-score in an arcade game in the local seedy watering hole. Flip through the 7 included radio stations and vast music library for just the right track to fit your current mood.”

Source : Major Nelson : Steam

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals