Rear view cycling glasses help keep you safe on the road

Cyclists may be interested in a new pair of rear view cycling glasses aptly named the HindSight 2. The design has launched via Kickstarter this month and already raised over prices required pledge goal with still 29 days remaining. The cycling glasses have been specifically designed to improve rear view vision allowing you to make safer decisions while on the road.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $135 or £100 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Rear vision is so important every other vehicle on the road has it. You wouldn’t drive a car with no mirrors, would you? As the only road users without seat-belts or airbags, cyclists need to know at least as much about their surroundings – and now, with HindSight, they can. HindSight rear view cycling glasses allow you to stay informed while keeping your eyes on the road. Our cycling glasses offer innovative rear vision technology and ensure you don’t have to look over your shoulder to see traffic approaching from behind.”

Rear view cycling glasses

With the assumption that the HindSight 2 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2023. To learn more about the HindSight 2 rearview cycling glasses project checkout the promotional video below.

“Forget about low-utility, clumsy devices which have to be appended to your existing gear. With HindSight there is no attaching, fiddling or adjusting – just put on your sunglasses and start cycling. Cyclists need to be aware of what is happening around them. Looking back ‘classically’, i.e. over the shoulder, creates a dangerous area of what we call negative awareness. Every second you spend glancing back while travelling at 25kmph means you travel 7 meters without any ability to identify changes on the road ahead of you.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the rearview cycling glasses, jump over to the official HindSight 2 crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

