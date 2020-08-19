Realme X7 smartphone launching on the 1st of September

Realme have announced that they will be unveiling a new smartphone on the 1st of September and we have some details on the handsets specifications.

The handset will apparently come in two versions, the Realme X7 and the X7 Pro and they will have slightly different specifications.

We have details on the specs of the Realme X7, this device will feature a 6.43 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset will come with a 120Hz refresh rate and it will be available with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM, no details on the processor as yet.

There will also be two storage options, 128GB and 256GB and it will come with a 4200 mAh battery, Android 10 and a range of high end cameras. On the front of the Realme X7 there will be a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back there will be four cameras.

These will include a 6 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, and two 2 megapixel cameras. The handset will come with a choice of three colors, purple, blue and white.

Source Seekdevice

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals