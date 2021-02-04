Realme X7 and X7 Pro launched in India

The Realme X7 and X7 Pro smartphones have launched in India and prices for the handsets will start at INR 15,399 which is about $211 at the current exchange rate.

The RealMe X7 will come with a 6.4 inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution.

The Realme X7 Pro will feature a 6.55 inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a Dimensity 1000+ processor.

The device features a 64 megapixel rear camera and three other cameras, on the front of the device there will be a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies.

These new smartphone will be available in India through Flipkart from the 12 of February.

Source GSM Arena

