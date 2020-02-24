Realme X50 Pro 5G smartphone gets official

We have heard a number of rumors about the new Realme X50 Pro 5G smartphone and the handset is now official.

The handset comes with a 6.44 inch Full HD+ display and it is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile processor.

The Realme X50 Pro 5G comes with 12GB of RAM, although there will also be a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of included storage.

The handset features a range of cameras which include four on the back, these are made up of a 64 megapixel camera, q 12 megapixel, an 8 megapixel and a 2 megapixel camera.

On the front of the handset there is a dual camera setup which includes one 32 megapixel camera and one 8 megapixel camera. The device comes with the latest version of Google’s mobile OS, Android 10. The handset will be available soon and prices will start at $600.

Source Realme

