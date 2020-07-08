Geeky Gadgets

Realme X50 5G smartphone launched in Europe

Realme X50 5G

The Realme X50 5G has gone on sale in Europe today and the handset is available for €349 and it comes with a 6.57 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile processor and it also comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

The Realme X50 comes with a range of high end cameras, this includes a  48 megapixel main camera, plus an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera

The dual front cameras include a 16 megapixel camera and one 2 megapixel camera, the handset comes in a choice of two colors Ice Silver and Jungle Green.

Source Realme, GSM Arena

