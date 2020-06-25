Realme X3 smartphone gets official

Realme has launched a new Android smartphone, the Realme X3 and the handset comes with a 6.6 inch display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile processor and it also comes with a spice of 6GB of RAM or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The device comes with a 4200 mAh battery and fast charging and it features a range of high end cameras, with two on the front and four on the back.

The dual front camera setup include a 16 megapixel camera and an 8 megapixel camera, on the back of the Realme X3 there is a 64 megapixel main camera, 12 megapixel telephoto camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera.

The Realme X3 will come in a choice of blue and white color and it will retail for INR 24,999 which is about $330 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

