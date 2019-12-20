Geeky Gadgets

Realme X2 smartphone is now available in India

By

Realme X2

Realme X2 smartphone was made official earlier this week and now it is available to buy in India, prices start at INR 16,999 which is about $238 at the current exchange rate.

The handset comes with a6.4 inch display that has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a FHD+ resolution, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G mobile processor.

The device comes with a choice of 4GB, 6GB or 8GB of RAM and a choice of 64GB or 128GB of included storage.

The Realme X2 comes with ColorOS 6.1 and it features a a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back of the device there is a 64 megapixel camera, an 8 megapixel camera and two 2 megapixel cameras.

Source GSM Arena

