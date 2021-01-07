Realme V15 5G smartphone gets official

Realme have added a new smartphone to their line up with the launch of the new Realme V15 5G, the handset is equipped with a 6.4 inch AMOLED display that features a Full HD+ resolution.

The device is powered by a Dimensity 8000U mobile processor and it comes with two RAM options 6GB or 8GB, there is also 12*GB of included storage.

The handset is equipped with a 4310 mAh battery and it comes with 50W fast charging and it features a range of high end cameras.

On the front of the Realme V15 5G there is 16 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back there is a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera.

The handset comes with a range of colors including Crescent Silver, Koi and Mirror Lake Blue, prices start at CNY 1,499 which is about $230.

Source GSM Arena

