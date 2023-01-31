Realme GT Neo5 smartphone lands 9th February

Realme has announced that it will be launching a new smartphone next month, the Realme GT Neo5, the handset is launching on the 9th of February 2023.

The handset will be made official at a press event in China at 2 pm on the 9th of February, and Realme has revealed at least one specification for the smartphone.

As we can see in the teaser photo above, the Realme GT Neo5 will come with 240W fast charging which could make it one of the fastest-charging smartphones available. Just how long it will take to charge the device from 0 to 100 percent remains to be seen.

There will apparently be two versions of the handset, one with a 5000 mAh battery that will have 150W charging, and the other with a 240W battery that will feature 240W charging.

Processing for both models of the smartphone will come in the form of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile processor. The device will be available with a range of RAM and storage options.

The handset is also rumored to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with at least a Full HD+ resolution and the device will also come with a 50-megapixel main camera. We will have more details on the handset when it is made official.

Source MyFixGuide





