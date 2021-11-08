Realme GT NEO 2 smartphone headed to Europe 15th November

Realme has announced that they will be launching their Realme GT NEO 2 smartphone in Europe on the 15th of November.

We previously heard that the handset would be headed to Europe and now we have a launch date for the device.

The realme GT series is realme’s flagship series, featuring innovative technology and aesthetic design for technology enthusiasts and admirers of good design. The realme GT NEO series has been born out of an understanding that combining top specifications with a well-polished flagship experience unites the best aspect for a modern smartphone.

Providing a comprehensive flagship experience in this segment is paramount to realme’s mission of bridging the gap between high-end smartphones and the every-day user. This is building on the GT NEO 2 already being a success in the Chinese market, where it has achieved the milestone of one million sales.

We are expecting the specifications on the European version of the handset to be the same as the current model.

This should include 6.62-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels plus a Snapdragon 870 5G mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The handset will also come with a front-facing 16-megapixel camera and this is designed for making video calls and taking Selfies, the three rear cameras include a 65-megapixel wide angle camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

We will have full details about the device when it launches in Europe on the 15th of November 2021.

Source Realme

