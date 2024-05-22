Realme GT 6T Smartphone Unveiled

The Realme GT 6T has arrived, bringing an impressive array of features designed to cater to both tech enthusiasts and everyday users. With a sleek design, powerful performance, and advanced camera capabilities, this smartphone is set to make a mark in the competitive mobile market. Let’s dive into the specifics that make the Realme GT 6T a noteworthy contender.

Dimensions and Build

The Realme GT 6T is a well-balanced device, measuring 162 x 75.1 x 8.7 mm (6.38 x 2.96 x 0.34 inches) and weighing in at 191 grams (6.74 ounces). Its slim profile and comfortable weight make it easy to handle, while the dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) functionality offers versatility for users who need to manage multiple numbers.

Display

The display is a standout feature, with a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED screen. This display supports 1 billion colors and a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth visuals and vibrant colors. With a peak brightness of 6000 nits and HDR capabilities, you will enjoy an excellent viewing experience even under bright sunlight. The screen resolution of 1264 x 2780 pixels (~450 ppi density) provides sharp and detailed visuals, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for added durability.

Performance and Platform

Running on Android 14 with Realme UI 5.0, the Realme GT 6T is powered by the Qualcomm SM7675 Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset. This 4nm chipset includes an octa-core CPU with a mix of powerful and efficient cores:

1x 2.8 GHz Cortex-X4

4x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A720

3x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A520

The Adreno 732 GPU ensures smooth graphics performance, making this phone suitable for gaming and multimedia applications.

Memory and Storage

Memory options include:

256GB storage with 8GB, 12GB, or 16GB of RAM

512GB storage with 16GB of RAM

With UFS 4.0, you can expect fast data transfer speeds, though there’s no card slot for expandable storage.

Camera System

Main Camera

The Realme GT 6T features a dual main camera setup:

50 MP primary camera (f/1.9, 26mm wide, PDAF, OIS)

8 MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2, 16mm, 112˚ field of view)

These cameras come with features such as dual-LED flash, HDR, and panorama modes. Video recording capabilities include 4K at 30/60fps and 1080p at 30/60/120fps, ensuring high-quality footage.

Selfie Camera

The front-facing camera is a 32 MP sensor (f/2.5, 22mm wide) that supports panorama and can record 4K video at 30fps and 1080p at 30fps, perfect for video calls and selfies.

Audio and Connectivity

The audio experience is enhanced with stereo speakers and 24-bit/192kHz Hi-Res audio. However, it lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack, which might be a consideration for some users.

Connectivity options include:

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6 (dual-band)

Bluetooth 5.4 (A2DP, LE, aptX HD, LHDC)

GPS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC, GLONASS

NFC (unspecified)

Infrared port

USB Type-C 2.0

Battery and Charging

Equipped with a 5500 mAh non-removable battery, the Realme GT 6T supports 120W wired charging, capable of charging up to 50% in just 10 minutes (as advertised). This ensures that you spend less time tethered to a charger and more time using your device.

Additional Features

Under-display fingerprint sensor (optical)

Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, and color spectrum sensors

Color Options

The Realme GT 6T is available in two stylish colors: Silver and Green, giving users a choice to match their personal style.

Conclusion

The Realme GT 6T combines high-end specifications with user-friendly features, making it an attractive option for anyone in the market for a new smartphone. Whether you’re a power user who needs robust performance or someone who values a quality display and camera, this phone offers something for everyone. The handset starts at INR 30,999 or $370 for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB model, the 8GB of RAM and 256GB model costs INR 32,999 or $400, the 12GB and 256GB model costs INR 35,999 or $430 and the top model with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage retails for INR 39,999 or $480.

Source GSM Arena



