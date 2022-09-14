Realme C30s Android smartphone unveiled

Realme has added a new Android smartphone to its range with the launch of the new Realme C30s, the device is designed to be an affordable smartphone.

The new Realme C30s comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display that features an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

The handset is powered by an octa-core Unisoc processor and there is a choice of 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage or 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

If you need some extra storage then there is also a microSD card slot for expansion. The handset also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and a single camera on the rear.

On the front of the handset, there is a 5-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls. On the back of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera for videos and photos.

The new Realme C30s comes with Android 12 Go Edition which is the stripped-down version of Android 12 and it also comes with the Realme UI.

The handset is launching in India and it will retail for INR 7,499 which is about $95 at the current exchange rate. As yet there are no details on when it will go on sale in the USA and in Europe. It will be available in a choice of two colors, blue and black.

Source GSM Arena

