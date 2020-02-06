Realme C3 smartphone gets official

We have heard a number of rumors about the new Realme C3 smartphone, the handset is now official and we have some more information about the device.

The Realme C3 comes with a 6.5 inch display that features a HD+ resolution and the device is powered by a MediaTek G70 processor.

The handset comes with a choice of 3GB or 4GB of RAM and also a choice of 32GB or 64GB of included storage, there is also a microSD card slot if you need some more storage.

The device comes with dual cameras on the back, these include a 12 megapixel camera and a 2 megapixel camera, on the front there is a 5 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls. The dveice also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and ColorOS 7 which is based on Android 10.

Pricing for the handset starts at INR 7,999 for thr 32GB model, this is about $110 at the current exchange rate and it will launch in two colors Frozen Blue and Blazing Red.

Source GSM Arena

