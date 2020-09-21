Realme C17 smartphone gets official

We recently heard some leaked specifications for the new Realme C17, the handset is now official and we have all the details on this new Android handset.

The Realme C17 is equipped with a 6,5 inch LCD display with a HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, the handset is powered by an octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor.

The device comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, there is also a 5000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging.

The C17 comes with an 8 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies, on the back of the handset there is are four cameras which include a 13 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera, plus a 2 megapixel depth and 2 megapixel macro camera.

The handset will retail for about $190 and it will be available in a choice of two colors, Lake Green or Navy Blue.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals