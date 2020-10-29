Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition smartphone gets official

The Realme C15 smartphone was announced back in July and now a new version of the handset has been unveiled, the Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition.

As the name suggests the Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition is powered by a Qualcomm processor, the Snapdragon 460.

The C15 Qualcomm Edition also comes with a 6.4 inch display with a HD+ resolution and it comes with a choice of 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of storage.

The handset also comes with a 6000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging, plus a range of cameras including an 8 megapixel Selfie camera. On the back of the device there is a 13 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera, and two 2 megapixel cameras.

The new C15 Qualcomm Edition smartphone will start at INR 9,999 which is about $135 at the current exchange rate. You can find out more information at the link below.

Source Realme, GSM Arena

