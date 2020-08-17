Realme C11 is launching in Europe August 26th

Realme has announced that the Realme C11 smartphone will launch in Europe on the 26th of August, the handset was revealed back in July.

The European version of the handset is expected to share the same specifications and will come with a 6.5 inch display with a HD+ resolution.

The handset features a Helio G35 mobile processor and it also comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of included storage, there is also a microSD card slot for expansion.

The Realme C11 comes with a 5000 mAh battery and a range of cameras which include one 13 megapixel camera and one 2 megapixel depth camera, on the front of the handset there is a 5 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals