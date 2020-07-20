Geeky Gadgets

Realme C11 is apparently headed to Europe

By

Realme C11

The Realme C11 launched in India earlier this month and now it is apparently coming to Europe some time soon.

The device will apparently retail for between €100 and €120 in Europe and it will be available in a choice of colors including green and grey.

As we heard previously the Realme C11 and the handset comes with a 6.5 inch LCD display with a HD+ resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels and a MediaTek Helio G35 mobile processor, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of included storage.

The device come with a microSD card slot and a 5000 mAh battery, plus a range of cameras, on the front of the device there is a 5 megapixel camera for Selfies. On the back there is a dual camera setup with one 13 megapixel camera and one 2 megapixel camera.

Source GSM Arena

Android News, Mobile Phone News

