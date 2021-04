Realme 8 5G is coming April 22nd

Realme have announced that they will be launching their Realme 8 5G smartphone at a press event on the 22nd of April.

The press event will take place at 9.20 am BST on the 22nd of April and the event will be streamed online.

realme – the world’s fastest growing smartphone brand – today announces the digital launch event for its highly anticipated smartphone realme 8 5G. After adding 5G smartphones to the line-up for its X and number series, realme continues its 5G momentum with this latest launch, with 2021 set to be a pivotal year for 5G enabled smartphones. The global launch event – ALL IN 5G – will take place on April 22nd at 9.30AM BST.

With this latest launch, realme solidifies its position as a leader in 5G by adding more devices to its 5G portfolio globally. Users can now get ready to experience the speed of infinity with realme 8 5G, which is equipped with the UK’s first Dimensity 700 5G processor alongside other trendsetting features – crafted with excellence to elevate the smartphone experience.

We will have full details about the new Realme 8 5G smartphone when it is made official at the event next week.

Source Realme

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more