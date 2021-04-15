Realme 8 5G is coming April 22nd

Realme have announced that they will be launching their Realme 8 5G smartphone at a press event on the 22nd of April.

The press event will take place at 9.20 am BST on the 22nd of April and the event will be streamed online.

realme – the world’s fastest growing smartphone brand – today announces the digital launch event for its highly anticipated smartphone realme 8 5G. After adding 5G smartphones to the line-up for its X and number series, realme continues its 5G momentum with this latest launch, with 2021 set to be a pivotal year for 5G enabled smartphones. The global launch event – ALL IN 5G – will take place on April 22nd at 9.30AM BST.

With this latest launch, realme solidifies its position as a leader in 5G by adding more devices to its 5G portfolio globally. Users can now get ready to experience the speed of infinity with realme 8 5G, which is equipped with the UK’s first Dimensity 700 5G processor alongside other trendsetting features – crafted with excellence to elevate the smartphone experience.

We will have full details about the new Realme 8 5G smartphone when it is made official at the event next week.

Source Realme

