Realme 7 Pro goes on sale in India

The Realme 7 Pro smartphone was made official recently and the handset goes on sale in India from today.~

Pricing for the handset will start at INR 19,999 which is about $270 for the 6GB of RAM model and INR 21,999 which is about $300 for the 8GB of RAM model.

The device comes with a 6.4 inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, it is powered by Snapdragon 720 processor and comes with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage, there is also a microSD card slot for extra storage.

The device features a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back there is a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and two 2 megapixel cameras.

Source GSM Arena

