Realme 7 5G smartphone gets official

Realme have added a new smartphone to their lineup with the launch of the Realme 7 5G, the handset comes with a 6.5 inch LCD display that features a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U mobile processor and it also comes with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

The new Realme 7 5G smartphone comes with 128GB of built in storage and it also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 30W fast charging.

The device features a range of high end cameras, these include a 16 megapixel camera on the front for video chat and Selfies.

On the rear of the device there is a quad camera setup with one 48 megapixel camera, one 8 megapixel camera, and one 12 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel monochrome camera.

Pricing for the new Realme 7 5G will start at £279 for the 6GB model and it is being offered with a £50 discount for Black Friday so it will retail for £229, the device is available to pre-order from the Realme website.

Source GSM Arena

