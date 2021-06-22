iKinesis real-time wearable, electronic running coach

Runners looking to improve their fitness, technique and times may be interested in a new smart professional electronic running coach called iKinesis. Designed to provide a small wearable solution for a healthier and more performance driven running experience. The smart running coach is equipped with a variety of features and has been designed by a physical therapist practicing for over 12 years in the United Kingdom.

“Up to 50% of runners get injured at least once a year and 94% of runners have been injured once in their lives.” Using the electronic running coach and companion application you can perfect your running style and help reduce the possibility of injury during training before your big race.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $162 or £120 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the iKinesis campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the iKinesis electronic running coach project view the promotional video below.

“Born from the combination of advanced technology and artificial intelligence, iKinesis analyzes and interprets your movement in real-time and spells out 3 dimensions. From the mobile and watch application, iKinesis corrects your movement in real-time and manages your practice of running everywhere. “

“The development team responsible for creating the electronic running coach is comprised of sport-engineers, biomechanical-engineers, sport-physicians, physical-therapists, podiatrists, and movement specialists. Together, these professionals have developed a connected solution for the analysis, correction, and optimization of the runner’s movements in real-time.”

Source : Kickstarter

