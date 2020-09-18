CheetahTALK Plus real-time translator allows for offline communication and more

The CheetahTALK Plus real-time translator allows you to open a conversation in 73 languages, thanks to four translation engines that provide the most accurate translations for each language, including dialects and slang. Launched via Indiegogo this month the real-time translation system can be used off-line when a wireless connection is not available in remote or adventurous locations and is capable of providing up to 50 days of use off a single charge.

Early bird pledges are available from $99 offering a 50% discount during the crowdfunding campaign process, after which the price will increase to $199. “CheetahTALK Plus makes conversing easy by delivering instant two-way translations through a simple, one-button design. Just press and hold while you talk. There’s no need to switch languages or change settings to interrupt your conversation.”

“CheetahTALK Plus makes communication more convenient for your off-the-grid adventures. Whether you’re camping or backpacking, you can access translations anytime in case of emergency — even without Wi-Fi or data.”

Source : Indiegogo

